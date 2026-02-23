Empowering the Future: AI Revolution in India’s Power Sector

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, announced on Monday that the integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics is significantly enhancing the complexity management in the power sector.

Speaking at the National Conference on Power Sector, Murthy emphasized the crucial need for improving operational efficiencies and ensuring the financial sustainability of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) through dedicated efforts. Murthy noted the progress within the last decade, with power generation rising from 1,168 BU in 2015-16 to an estimated 1,824 BU by 2025-26. The power generation landscape has shifted with an emphasis on green energy, increasing from 6% to 24%.

The conference, attended by key figures from various ministries and power sector authorities, aimed to discuss evolving trends. Murthy underscored the importance of technology in the sector's transformation and noted the conference's goal to create an audit plan focused on achieving national environmental and energy objectives.

