Left Menu

Empowering the Future: AI Revolution in India’s Power Sector

CAG K Sanjay Murthy highlights the role of AI and big data in transforming India's power sector, enhancing generation, distribution, and transmission. At a national conference, he underscored the need for operational efficiency and financial sustainability of DISCOMs amid the shift towards green energy and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:42 IST
Empowering the Future: AI Revolution in India’s Power Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, announced on Monday that the integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics is significantly enhancing the complexity management in the power sector.

Speaking at the National Conference on Power Sector, Murthy emphasized the crucial need for improving operational efficiencies and ensuring the financial sustainability of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) through dedicated efforts. Murthy noted the progress within the last decade, with power generation rising from 1,168 BU in 2015-16 to an estimated 1,824 BU by 2025-26. The power generation landscape has shifted with an emphasis on green energy, increasing from 6% to 24%.

The conference, attended by key figures from various ministries and power sector authorities, aimed to discuss evolving trends. Murthy underscored the importance of technology in the sector's transformation and noted the conference's goal to create an audit plan focused on achieving national environmental and energy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global
2
Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide

Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide

 Indonesia
3
KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

 Global
4
Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq

Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026