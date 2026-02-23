Bust of Rajaji Unveiled: A Move to Honor India's Heroes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the installation of a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan, reflecting India's effort to honor its historical figures and shed colonial remnants. The statue replaces that of the British architect Edwin Lutyens. An exhibition on Rajagopalachari's contributions is ongoing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the unveiling of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari's bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, marking a significant move to honor individuals who shaped India's destiny and discard remnants of colonial influence.
The statue, unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu, replaces that of Edwin Lutyens, an eminent British architect. This replacement symbolizes a broader initiative to recognize and celebrate India's cultural figures over colonial monuments.
Accompanying the unveiling is the Rajaji Utsav, spotlighting various aspects of Rajagopalachari's significant contributions. Modi emphasized the importance of visiting this exhibition, urging citizens to draw inspiration from Rajaji's esteemed life and legacy.
