NCR States Sign MoUs to Tackle Road Dust, Cut PM10 Levels

In a major push to curb road dust pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed today between the Public Works/Urban Development Departments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, CSIR–Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, marking a coordinated, multi-state strategy to scientifically redesign, green and digitally monitor urban roads across the NCR.

Dust a Major Contributor to PM10 Pollution

Addressing the gathering, Shri Yadav underscored that air pollution remains one of the most pressing environmental challenges in Delhi-NCR, with dust emerging as a significant contributor to PM10 levels.

He noted that annual action plans of NCR states have been reviewed, with Delhi alone identifying 448 action points. Emphasising urgency, the Minister called for:

Scientific mapping of congestion-prone and dust-heavy corridors

Creation of a special task force to assess social impact

Time-bound implementation

Robust digital monitoring systems

He highlighted the importance of greening measures, suggesting plantation of low-water-requirement species in open areas, with nearly 30 suitable plant species already identified by the Ministry.

CAQM Framework to Drive Implementation

The MoUs operationalise the Standard Framework for Paving and Greening of Urban Roads issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), along with its detailed guidance document dated 7 January 2025.

The framework focuses on:

Optimising road cross-sections and right-of-way (RoW) usage

Integrating dust-suppressing greening components

Standardising maintenance protocols

Institutionalising digital asset management systems

Earlier, in June 2025, CAQM had signed a tripartite MoU with CSIR-CRRI and SPA to establish a Project Monitoring Cell (PMC). The agreements signed today formally integrate state road-owning agencies into the implementation architecture.

Web-GIS Road Asset Management System (RAMS)

A key innovation under the initiative is the deployment of a Web-GIS-based Road Asset Management System (RAMS), enabling:

Preventive and predictive maintenance

Pavement Condition Index (PCI)-based evaluation

Digital road inventory and mapping

Data-driven prioritisation of works

Advanced survey technologies such as Network Survey Vehicles (NSV), Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD), Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), and Automatic Vehicle Counters and Classifiers (AVCC) will be used for scientific assessment of road conditions.

Greening and Sustainable Corridor Design

Structured greening within the right-of-way will include:

Plantation of native species in medians and footpaths

Dust control in traffic hotspots and under flyovers

Integration of CAQM greening guidelines into development plans

The Minister also suggested leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding to scale greening initiatives.

Three-Year Phased Rollout

The MoUs will initially remain valid for three years and may be extended by mutual consent.

Total road length identified for coverage:

Delhi: ~10,099 km

Haryana: ~10,133 km

Uttar Pradesh: ~6,891 km

Rajasthan: ~1,747 km

Each state will designate a nodal agency and establish a dedicated Paving and Greening Cell to ensure coordinated implementation.

CSIR-CRRI and SPA will function as technical advisors, providing support in design validation, monitoring, data integration and maintenance planning.

Whole-of-Government Approach

Calling the initiative a “whole-of-government” model, Shri Yadav stressed that the MoU is not a procedural formality but a mission to bring measurable on-ground impact.

He also emphasised the need for Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns to engage stakeholders contributing to particulate emissions.

With summer approaching — a period when road dust intensifies — CAQM has already directed Dust Control and Management Cells in Delhi to strengthen dust abatement measures.

Expected Outcomes

The structured deployment of RAMS and standardised road development practices is expected to:

Significantly reduce PM10 emissions from road dust

Enhance durability and service life of urban roads

Promote sustainable and low-emission construction technologies

Improve inter-agency coordination across NCR

Deliver cleaner, greener urban mobility corridors

The collaborative initiative marks a significant step toward long-term structural reforms in dust control, aligning environmental governance with scientific planning, digital monitoring and sustainable urban design.