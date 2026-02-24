Art in Transit: Delhi Metro's Pillars Turn Into Canvases

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is transforming urban transport infrastructure into vibrant canvases by incorporating large-scale public art onto its pillars. The ambitious project initially targets 200 metro pillars across the capital, blending visual pleasure with meaningful social messages.

DMRC is collaborating with non-governmental organisations and art-based institutions, encouraging artworks that engage with social, civic, and environmental topics. This initiative aims to enhance commuter experiences while reinforcing cultural and environmental awareness. Pillars will soon become diverse artistic expressions of themes from nature, culture, and social consciousness.

By integrating art and transit, DMRC seeks to create a harmonious public transport environment. Previous artistic ventures at metro stations have successfully brought art to everyday spaces, and the pillar artwork project further cements DMRC's commitment to combining commuter convenience with cultural enrichment.