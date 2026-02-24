Left Menu

Streaming Showdown: Paramount vs. Netflix in Warner Bros. Takeover Battle

Paramount has made a USD 77.9 billion hostile bid to acquire Warner Bros., challenging Netflix's previous offer of USD 72 billion. Warner's board still supports Netflix's proposal, but could reconsider if Paramount's offer proves superior. Regulatory concerns loom over potential consolidation in the media industry.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Warner Bros. Discovery is weighing a new takeover bid from Paramount, although it continues to endorse a competing offer from Netflix to shareholders. After a one-week negotiation period with Skydance concluded, Paramount presented its revised proposal to acquire Warner Bros.

The acquisition by either Netflix or Paramount could dramatically shape Hollywood and the broader media industry. Paramount's bid totals USD 77.9 billion, pushing for ownership of assets including CNN and HBO Max, contrasting with Netflix's narrower USD 72 billion focus on Warner's studio and streaming operations.

The board of Warner Bros. remains aligned with the Netflix offer, but could pivot if Paramount's deal is deemed superior, risking a potential bidding war. Regulatory scrutiny looms over the proposed deals, spotlighting concerns over media concentration and potential consumer impact, raising antitrust questions across major markets.

