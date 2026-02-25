Left Menu

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner, serving as the U.S. Ambassador to France, has stirred controversy with his unorthodox style and direct approach. His outspoken stance on issues like antisemitism has led to diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and France, but also highlights a focus on core issues over traditional diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 01:28 IST
Charles Kushner's tenure as the U.S. Ambassador to France has been marked by a controversial and unconventional diplomatic style that has shaken up traditional norms. Since his arrival in Paris, Kushner has defied expectations, ignoring the formalities expected of a U.S. ambassador.

A property mogul with a colorful past, Kushner was recently pardoned by President Trump and has taken a direct approach on issues like antisemitism, bringing him at odds with French officials. An open letter to President Macron criticizing France's efforts against antisemitism drew sharp rebukes and escalated diplomatic tensions.

Despite not speaking French, Kushner's involvement highlights key partnership issues between the two nations as they celebrate 250 years of diplomatic relations. His position underscores a shift towards result-oriented diplomacy even as traditionalists criticize his methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

