Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner's tenure as the U.S. Ambassador to France has been marked by a controversial and unconventional diplomatic style that has shaken up traditional norms. Since his arrival in Paris, Kushner has defied expectations, ignoring the formalities expected of a U.S. ambassador.

A property mogul with a colorful past, Kushner was recently pardoned by President Trump and has taken a direct approach on issues like antisemitism, bringing him at odds with French officials. An open letter to President Macron criticizing France's efforts against antisemitism drew sharp rebukes and escalated diplomatic tensions.

Despite not speaking French, Kushner's involvement highlights key partnership issues between the two nations as they celebrate 250 years of diplomatic relations. His position underscores a shift towards result-oriented diplomacy even as traditionalists criticize his methods.

