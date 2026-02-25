Durov in the Crosshairs: Telegram's Privacy Battle with Russia
Pavel Durov, Telegram's founder, faces a criminal probe in Russia for 'aiding terrorism.' Accusations hint at attempts to stifle Telegram in Russia. Authorities claim Telegram is a security threat, while critics note its critical role for military communications. Russia's tech clampdown targets online privacy and promotes state-approved apps.
25-02-2026
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a significant escalation, Pavel Durov, the man behind Telegram, faces a criminal investigation initiated by the Russian government on allegations of 'aiding terrorism.'
Durov has publicly dismissed these accusations, suggesting that they are part of a broader strategy to restrict Russians' access to private communication tools and curb free speech.
This legal maneuvering follows Russia's broader agenda to tighten internet control, including restrictions on popular apps and promoting state-monitored alternatives.

