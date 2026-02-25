Durov in the Crosshairs: Telegram's Privacy Battle with Russia

In a significant escalation, Pavel Durov, the man behind Telegram, faces a criminal investigation initiated by the Russian government on allegations of 'aiding terrorism.'

Durov has publicly dismissed these accusations, suggesting that they are part of a broader strategy to restrict Russians' access to private communication tools and curb free speech.

This legal maneuvering follows Russia's broader agenda to tighten internet control, including restrictions on popular apps and promoting state-monitored alternatives.

