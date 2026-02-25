Left Menu

Durov in the Crosshairs: Telegram's Privacy Battle with Russia

Pavel Durov, Telegram's founder, faces a criminal probe in Russia for 'aiding terrorism.' Accusations hint at attempts to stifle Telegram in Russia. Authorities claim Telegram is a security threat, while critics note its critical role for military communications. Russia's tech clampdown targets online privacy and promotes state-approved apps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 01:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant escalation, Pavel Durov, the man behind Telegram, faces a criminal investigation initiated by the Russian government on allegations of 'aiding terrorism.'

Durov has publicly dismissed these accusations, suggesting that they are part of a broader strategy to restrict Russians' access to private communication tools and curb free speech.

This legal maneuvering follows Russia's broader agenda to tighten internet control, including restrictions on popular apps and promoting state-monitored alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

