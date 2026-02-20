CPI(M) Resignation Drama: Ideological Rift and Leadership Challenges

The resignation of CPI(M) youth leader Pratikur Rahaman has unsettled the political landscape in West Bengal, drawing attention to ideological splits within the party. Rahaman, feeling marginalized, cited fundamental disagreements with the party's leadership. The issue remains unresolved as the party adheres to its constitutional procedures.

State secretary Mohammed Salim expressed profound regret over Rahaman's decision, equating the loss to that of 'losing a child'. He remarked on the considerable investment the party makes in nurturing new leaders, underscoring the gravity of the resignation.

The leadership has yet to determine the course of action regarding Rahaman's resignation, amid speculation about potential alliances with former TMC leader Humayun Kabir. Discussions between Salim and Kabir have stirred conjecture on political maneuverings ahead of the state assembly elections.

