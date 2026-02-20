Left Menu

CPI(M) Resignation Drama: Ideological Rift and Leadership Challenges

Pratikur Rahaman's resignation from CPI(M) set off political tremors in West Bengal. Citing ideological disagreements, Rahaman felt alienated. Despite concerns, the matter's resolution awaits party protocol. Secretary Mohammed Salim likened the situation to 'losing a child', highlighting the party's investment in cultivating leaders.

Updated: 20-02-2026 20:05 IST
The resignation of CPI(M) youth leader Pratikur Rahaman has unsettled the political landscape in West Bengal, drawing attention to ideological splits within the party. Rahaman, feeling marginalized, cited fundamental disagreements with the party's leadership. The issue remains unresolved as the party adheres to its constitutional procedures.

State secretary Mohammed Salim expressed profound regret over Rahaman's decision, equating the loss to that of 'losing a child'. He remarked on the considerable investment the party makes in nurturing new leaders, underscoring the gravity of the resignation.

The leadership has yet to determine the course of action regarding Rahaman's resignation, amid speculation about potential alliances with former TMC leader Humayun Kabir. Discussions between Salim and Kabir have stirred conjecture on political maneuverings ahead of the state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

