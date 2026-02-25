Left Menu

The Verdict: A Celebration of Legal Fiction

Dr. Sujay Kantawala's fourth book, The Verdict, has captured national attention after its debut at the Delhi World Book Fair. The novel, rooted in courtroom realism, delves into moral dilemmas and psychological burdens. The book highlights Dr. Kantawala's legal expertise, adding authenticity to the narrative.

Updated: 25-02-2026
Dr. Sujay Kantawala's latest literary contribution, The Verdict, has quickly gained national spotlight following its launch at the Delhi World Book Fair. Released on January 11, 2026, the book rapidly ascended Amazon's Best New Releases rankings within a month, indicative of strong reader engagement and substantial digital traction.

The book's success was commemorated during a specially curated literary evening in Mumbai, orchestrated in association with Fosterreads, a Division of Hubhawks. Unlike traditional book launches, the event focused on celebrating reader interactions, dialogues, and the expanding discussions initiated by the book.

The Verdict, steeped in courtroom realism, transcends legal procedures to delve into moral dilemmas and the psychological burdens of significant decisions. Drawing from his esteemed Kantawala legal legacy, Dr. Kantawala injects authenticity and deep insight into the narrative. His exploration of the human dimension behind the law has resonated with Mumbai's literary community, sparking increased interest on digital platforms.

