BJP MP Calls for Renaming Delhi to Indraprastha
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rename Delhi to Indraprastha to reflect its historical and cultural legacy. Citing archaeological findings and ancient texts, he argued that the name Delhi represents only a limited historical period, while Indraprastha aligns with the city's deep-rooted history.
Khandelwal supported his appeal by referring to the Mahabharata and archaeological excavations at Purana Qila, claiming these findings tie modern Delhi to the ancient city of Indraprastha. He highlighted the need to reconnect Delhi with its rich civilizational heritage.
The MP urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to commence a formal process, including consultations with historians and archaeologists, to evaluate this renaming initiative. This, he asserted, would restore Delhi's ancient identity and align its name with its cultural and historical roots.
