BJP MP Calls for Renaming Delhi to Indraprastha

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rename Delhi to Indraprastha to reflect its historical and cultural legacy. Citing archaeological findings and ancient texts, he argued that the name Delhi represents only a limited historical period, while Indraprastha aligns with the city's deep-rooted history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:05 IST
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for renaming Delhi to Indraprastha, emphasizing its ancient historical significance. He argues that the current name, Delhi, emerged later and only reflects a narrow historical timeframe.

Khandelwal supported his appeal by referring to the Mahabharata and archaeological excavations at Purana Qila, claiming these findings tie modern Delhi to the ancient city of Indraprastha. He highlighted the need to reconnect Delhi with its rich civilizational heritage.

The MP urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to commence a formal process, including consultations with historians and archaeologists, to evaluate this renaming initiative. This, he asserted, would restore Delhi's ancient identity and align its name with its cultural and historical roots.

