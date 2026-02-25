BJP MP Calls for Renaming Delhi to Indraprastha

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for renaming Delhi to Indraprastha, emphasizing its ancient historical significance. He argues that the current name, Delhi, emerged later and only reflects a narrow historical timeframe.

Khandelwal supported his appeal by referring to the Mahabharata and archaeological excavations at Purana Qila, claiming these findings tie modern Delhi to the ancient city of Indraprastha. He highlighted the need to reconnect Delhi with its rich civilizational heritage.

The MP urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to commence a formal process, including consultations with historians and archaeologists, to evaluate this renaming initiative. This, he asserted, would restore Delhi's ancient identity and align its name with its cultural and historical roots.