Love Turned Tragic: Wedding Ceremony Shooting in Bihar

In a shocking turn of events, an 18-year-old bride was shot at her own wedding in Bihar's Buxar district, according to police reports on Wednesday. The shooter, alleged to be the bride's unrequited lover, disrupted the nuptial ceremonies, leaving the bride critically injured.

The incident occurred at the Chausa police jurisdiction on Tuesday night while Aarti Kumari stood on stage with her husband-to-be. Chausa's additional station house officer, Chandan Kumar, indicated that the attack likely stemmed from a love affair. The victim, shot in the stomach, was swiftly transferred to Sadar Hospital, later referred to Varanasi for specialized treatment as her condition remained dire.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the suspect, identified by the victim as her neighbor, Deenbandhu. The suspect reportedly objected to the marriage, and local accounts suggest his one-sided affection for the bride led to the tragic events. Following the crime, the accused quickly fled, leaving the community in shock.