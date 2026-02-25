Germany's New Heating Law: A Shift from Green Policies
Germany's new coalition government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, plans to scrap the 2023 heating law, allowing for continued installation of oil and gas systems. Instead, it mandates rising levels of climate-friendly fuel use, starting with 10% by 2029, amidst criticism from the Greens.
Germany's political landscape faces a critical shift as the ruling coalition ditches a controversial heating law from 2023. Introduced by the Greens, the law required new systems to utilize 65% renewable energy. Now, homeowners can install traditional systems, a change promised by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The revised policy aims to maintain emission reduction goals while offering households more flexibility. It requires gas and oil systems to integrate an increasing percentage of climate-friendly fuels, beginning with a minimum of 10% by 2029, escalating further by 2040.
This decision, however, has ignited backlash from Green party members and climate experts. Concerns revolve around Germany's ability to meet its 2045 climate neutrality target amidst fears over the availability of sufficient biomethane and other green fuels.
