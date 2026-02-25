Left Menu

Germany's New Heating Law: A Shift from Green Policies

Germany's new coalition government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, plans to scrap the 2023 heating law, allowing for continued installation of oil and gas systems. Instead, it mandates rising levels of climate-friendly fuel use, starting with 10% by 2029, amidst criticism from the Greens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:05 IST
Germany's New Heating Law: A Shift from Green Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's political landscape faces a critical shift as the ruling coalition ditches a controversial heating law from 2023. Introduced by the Greens, the law required new systems to utilize 65% renewable energy. Now, homeowners can install traditional systems, a change promised by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The revised policy aims to maintain emission reduction goals while offering households more flexibility. It requires gas and oil systems to integrate an increasing percentage of climate-friendly fuels, beginning with a minimum of 10% by 2029, escalating further by 2040.

This decision, however, has ignited backlash from Green party members and climate experts. Concerns revolve around Germany's ability to meet its 2045 climate neutrality target amidst fears over the availability of sufficient biomethane and other green fuels.

TRENDING

1
India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

 India
2
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in civic body.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by ...

 India
3
Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

 India
4
Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026