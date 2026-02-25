Left Menu

Ladakh's Pashmina Revolution: Crafting a Global Luxury Brand from the Heart of the Himalayas

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta announced plans to transform Ladakh's Pashmina into a global luxury brand, emphasizing local processing, branding, and marketing. The initiative seeks to retain economic value within the region, highlighting cultural identity and supporting local shepherds and artisans.

Ladakh's Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has unveiled an ambitious plan to elevate the region's renowned Pashmina into a global luxury benchmark. Speaking at the Pashmina Conclave 2026 in Leh, Gupta outlined a vision to shift Ladakh from a raw fibre supplier to a hub of value creation and global recognition.

Gupta emphasized that Pashmina symbolizes the identity and heritage of Ladakh, with every fibre woven reflecting harmony between nature, culture, and craftsmanship. He stressed that the economic value of Pashmina largely benefits external traders, pledging to create local value through processes such as fibre grading, certification, and branding.

Future strategies aim to centralize the role of Changpa shepherds and artisans by safeguarding their traditional knowledge and providing modern skills in technology, design, and entrepreneurship. The conclave united herders, artisans, designers, and industry leaders to discuss strategies for a sustainable Pashmina sector.

