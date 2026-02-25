A Ukrainian drone attack in the Smolensk region of western Russia has claimed seven lives, with at least ten others injured, according to Russian investigators. The chemical plant targeted in the attack underscores the ongoing tensions in the region.

The state Investigative Committee of Russia has classified this incident as an act of terrorism by Ukraine's military. Efforts are underway to identify the individuals behind the assault, though Ukraine has yet to issue a statement regarding the claims.

This drone attack is part of a broader pattern of cross-border hostility in the four-year conflict. Both nations have repeatedly targeted each other's energy, industrial, and military assets, resulting in thousands of civilian deaths, predominantly among Ukrainians.

