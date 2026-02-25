Ranji Trophy Drama: Dogra's Headbutt Steals the Spotlight
Paras Dogra's commendable 70-run innings for Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final was marred by an altercation involving a headbutt on Karnataka's KV Aneesh. Despite solid performances, Dogra's behavior overshadowed the team's effort, potentially leading to BCCI sanctions.
In an intense showdown at the Ranji Trophy final, Skipper Paras Dogra's impressive 70-run performance for Jammu and Kashmir was eclipsed by a controversial on-field incident involving a headbutt against Karnataka substitute KV Aneesh.
The altercation, which could result in sanctions from the BCCI, unfolded after Dogra edged a boundary off Prasidh Krishna, leading to a confrontation with Aneesh at silly point. The incident prompted intervention from players and umpires, while overshadowing J&K's solid 527 for 6 at stumps.
Despite the drama, Jammu and Kashmir saw significant contributions from Shubham Pundir, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, and Sahil Lotra. However, Karnataka bowlers, led by Prasidh Krishna, were left hoping for a strong batting response to keep the match competitive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
