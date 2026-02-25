Ranji Trophy Drama: Dogra's Headbutt Steals the Spotlight

In an intense showdown at the Ranji Trophy final, Skipper Paras Dogra's impressive 70-run performance for Jammu and Kashmir was eclipsed by a controversial on-field incident involving a headbutt against Karnataka substitute KV Aneesh.

The altercation, which could result in sanctions from the BCCI, unfolded after Dogra edged a boundary off Prasidh Krishna, leading to a confrontation with Aneesh at silly point. The incident prompted intervention from players and umpires, while overshadowing J&K's solid 527 for 6 at stumps.

Despite the drama, Jammu and Kashmir saw significant contributions from Shubham Pundir, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, and Sahil Lotra. However, Karnataka bowlers, led by Prasidh Krishna, were left hoping for a strong batting response to keep the match competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)