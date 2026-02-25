Left Menu

Ranji Trophy Drama: Dogra's Headbutt Steals the Spotlight

Paras Dogra's commendable 70-run innings for Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final was marred by an altercation involving a headbutt on Karnataka's KV Aneesh. Despite solid performances, Dogra's behavior overshadowed the team's effort, potentially leading to BCCI sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:31 IST
In an intense showdown at the Ranji Trophy final, Skipper Paras Dogra's impressive 70-run performance for Jammu and Kashmir was eclipsed by a controversial on-field incident involving a headbutt against Karnataka substitute KV Aneesh.

The altercation, which could result in sanctions from the BCCI, unfolded after Dogra edged a boundary off Prasidh Krishna, leading to a confrontation with Aneesh at silly point. The incident prompted intervention from players and umpires, while overshadowing J&K's solid 527 for 6 at stumps.

Despite the drama, Jammu and Kashmir saw significant contributions from Shubham Pundir, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, and Sahil Lotra. However, Karnataka bowlers, led by Prasidh Krishna, were left hoping for a strong batting response to keep the match competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

