Kuku TV: Leading the Charge in Global Short Drama Entertainment

Kuku TV, founded by IIT Jodhpur alumni and recipient of the 'Best New Short Drama App' award at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025, is redefining the short drama landscape. This accolade acknowledges Kuku TV's exceptional capabilities in delivering micro-dramas, propelling it to number one globally in growth.

Lal Chand Bisu, CEO of Kuku TV, emphasized their dedication to serving diverse audiences with high-quality, engaging content across multiple languages. The platform's AI-powered storytelling technology is central to its operations, ensuring seamless delivery from concept to audience engagement.

With over 170 million downloads and backed by prominent investors, Kuku TV continues to strengthen its position as a leader in digital entertainment, bringing premium short dramas to global audiences and shaping the future of storytelling.

