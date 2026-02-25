Left Menu

Kuku TV: Leading the Charge in Global Short Drama Entertainment

Kuku TV has been awarded the 'Best New Short Drama App' at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025, highlighting its exceptional performance in short-form storytelling. Founded by IIT Jodhpur alumni, Kuku TV is recognized for its rapid global growth and its AI-powered storytelling platform aimed at transforming digital entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:25 IST
Kuku TV: Leading the Charge in Global Short Drama Entertainment
  • Country:
  • United States

Kuku TV, founded by IIT Jodhpur alumni and recipient of the 'Best New Short Drama App' award at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025, is redefining the short drama landscape. This accolade acknowledges Kuku TV's exceptional capabilities in delivering micro-dramas, propelling it to number one globally in growth.

Lal Chand Bisu, CEO of Kuku TV, emphasized their dedication to serving diverse audiences with high-quality, engaging content across multiple languages. The platform's AI-powered storytelling technology is central to its operations, ensuring seamless delivery from concept to audience engagement.

With over 170 million downloads and backed by prominent investors, Kuku TV continues to strengthen its position as a leader in digital entertainment, bringing premium short dramas to global audiences and shaping the future of storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Receives Rs 350 Crore Incentive for Financial Efficiency

Uttarakhand Receives Rs 350 Crore Incentive for Financial Efficiency

 India
2
Adaptation Over Advantage: South Africa's T20 World Cup Strategy

Adaptation Over Advantage: South Africa's T20 World Cup Strategy

 India
3
Leadership Shuffle in French Alps 2030 Olympics: CEO Cyril Linette Exits Amidst Turmoil

Leadership Shuffle in French Alps 2030 Olympics: CEO Cyril Linette Exits Ami...

 France
4
India Retail Summit: Blueprint for Global Consumer Leadership

India Retail Summit: Blueprint for Global Consumer Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026