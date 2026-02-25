Left Menu

Shahjahanpur Schoolchildren Express Disappointment Over Unmet Meeting with Actor Rajpal Yadav

Students of a gurukul school in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur are disheartened after their gesture of support to comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav, who was in jail, went unacknowledged. They saved money and sent it to him, hoping to meet him upon his release, but have yet to receive a response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:30 IST
Shahjahanpur Schoolchildren Express Disappointment Over Unmet Meeting with Actor Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav

Students from a gurukul school in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were left disappointed when popular comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav did not meet them. Despite sending their pocket money as a gesture of support during his jail time, the children have not received a response from him.

Yadav explained to PTI that his recent release left him focused on family, promising he would meet, hug, and take photos with the children later. He emphasized his strong belief in the guru tradition.

The school had collectively sent a piggy bank filled with their savings. This act stemmed from Yadav's financial troubles following his inability to repay a film project loan. The children remain hopeful for his acknowledgment and future meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

 India
2
CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

 India
3
Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

 India
4
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026