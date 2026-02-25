Shahjahanpur Schoolchildren Express Disappointment Over Unmet Meeting with Actor Rajpal Yadav

Students from a gurukul school in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were left disappointed when popular comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav did not meet them. Despite sending their pocket money as a gesture of support during his jail time, the children have not received a response from him.

Yadav explained to PTI that his recent release left him focused on family, promising he would meet, hug, and take photos with the children later. He emphasized his strong belief in the guru tradition.

The school had collectively sent a piggy bank filled with their savings. This act stemmed from Yadav's financial troubles following his inability to repay a film project loan. The children remain hopeful for his acknowledgment and future meeting.

