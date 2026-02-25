Left Menu

Empowering Delhi's Khadi Artisans: New Skill Development Initiative Launched

The Delhi Government has launched the Delhi Khadi Kaushal Vikas Yojana to benefit over 16,000 khadi artisans. The scheme includes stipends, free tool kits and an e-Catalogue platform for digital market access. The initiative aims to promote self-employment and entrepreneurial growth for artisans in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:29 IST
Empowering Delhi's Khadi Artisans: New Skill Development Initiative Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Government has launched a pioneering skill development initiative, the Delhi Khadi Kaushal Vikas Yojana, aimed at empowering over 16,000 khadi artisans. Announced on Wednesday, the scheme will be rolled out over the next two years, with implementation by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB).

Artisans in Delhi will receive a daily stipend of Rs 400 during training, along with food and complimentary tool kits to foster self-employment. A significant component of the program is the introduction of an e-Catalogue platform, facilitating digital access for artisans to showcase their products and build market connections. This marks the first initiative of its kind by any State Khadi Board in India.

The scheme covers various trades, including Recognition of Prior Learning and positions such as Merchandiser, Documentation Executive, and Self-Employed Tailor. Approved by the Delhi Cabinet, the initiative exemplifies Delhi's commitment to transforming its artisan community into self-reliant entrepreneurs during financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27.

TRENDING

1
Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

 India
2
Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Development

Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Developm...

 India
3
Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026