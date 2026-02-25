Empowering Delhi's Khadi Artisans: New Skill Development Initiative Launched

The Delhi Government has launched a pioneering skill development initiative, the Delhi Khadi Kaushal Vikas Yojana, aimed at empowering over 16,000 khadi artisans. Announced on Wednesday, the scheme will be rolled out over the next two years, with implementation by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB).

Artisans in Delhi will receive a daily stipend of Rs 400 during training, along with food and complimentary tool kits to foster self-employment. A significant component of the program is the introduction of an e-Catalogue platform, facilitating digital access for artisans to showcase their products and build market connections. This marks the first initiative of its kind by any State Khadi Board in India.

The scheme covers various trades, including Recognition of Prior Learning and positions such as Merchandiser, Documentation Executive, and Self-Employed Tailor. Approved by the Delhi Cabinet, the initiative exemplifies Delhi's commitment to transforming its artisan community into self-reliant entrepreneurs during financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27.