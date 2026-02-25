Left Menu

Tragedy Sparks Protests at PSIT

The fatal accident of a final-year student at Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology led to widespread protests and vandalism. Authorities intervened to manage the unrest as students claimed inadequate safety measures were to blame. The situation is now under control, with assurances given on academic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:20 IST

  • India

Following the tragic death of a final-year student, Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology witnessed large-scale protests resulting in property damage on Wednesday. The unrest forced a temporary campus closure and increased police presence to manage the situation.

Prakhar Singh, a Bachelor of Computer Applications student, succumbed to injuries after a JCB machine accidentally hit him. The incident occurred amidst ongoing construction activities, prompting students to denounce what they allege are insufficient safety protocols.

In response to the protests, senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police S M Qasim Abidi, engaged with student representatives to reach a consensus. While the situation was pacified, an investigation into the accident continues.

