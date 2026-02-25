Tragedy Sparks Protests at PSIT

Following the tragic death of a final-year student, Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology witnessed large-scale protests resulting in property damage on Wednesday. The unrest forced a temporary campus closure and increased police presence to manage the situation.

Prakhar Singh, a Bachelor of Computer Applications student, succumbed to injuries after a JCB machine accidentally hit him. The incident occurred amidst ongoing construction activities, prompting students to denounce what they allege are insufficient safety protocols.

In response to the protests, senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police S M Qasim Abidi, engaged with student representatives to reach a consensus. While the situation was pacified, an investigation into the accident continues.