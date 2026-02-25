Left Menu

Punjab Congress Challenges Demolition of MLA Khaira's Property

Punjab Congress representatives met with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to demand an inquiry into the demolition of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s property. Allegedly executed without notice, the act was labeled as 'vendetta politics'. The party emphasized the need for an investigation to address this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a notable political dispute, the Punjab Congress has sought intervention from Governor Gulab Chand Kataria regarding the demolition of a structure belonging to MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The Congress delegation, led by chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led government of political vendetta.

The structure, situated in Ramgarh village, was reportedly demolished by district officials with no prior notice. Khaira, who has been vocal in his opposition to current policies, claimed that the heavy-handed approach was orchestrated to stifle legitimate dissent. The Congress termed the move as 'unfortunate' and indicative of a 'police state'.

The governor was briefed extensively, with demands for an impartial inquiry into the events. Khaira maintains that all property documentation is in order, rejecting any claims of unauthorized construction. The episode underscores ongoing political tensions in Punjab's governmental landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

