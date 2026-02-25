Left Menu

Indian Film 'Boong' Shines at BAFTA Awards

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:13 IST
The Manipuri film 'Boong' has secured the BAFTA award for Best Children's and Family Film, a notable achievement for Indian cinema. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the NFDC celebrated this milestone, emphasizing the increasingly global appreciation for the diversity and depth of Indian storytelling.

The award was welcomed by the film's creator, Lakshmipriya Devi, and her team. 'Boong' was part of India's Film Bazaar, specifically the Work in Progress Lab and Film Bazaar Recommends initiatives, which aim to cultivate upcoming filmmakers and facilitate international industry connections.

Originally screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India in 2024, where it received recognition for Best Debut Director, 'Boong's journey reflects India's ongoing commitment to enhancing platforms that empower filmmakers and propel Indian cinema onto the world stage, as reaffirmed by the Government of India and the NFDC.

