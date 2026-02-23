Left Menu

Triumphant BAFTA Win: Lakshmipriya Devi's 'Boong' Shines

Lakshmipriya Devi's debut film 'Boong' wins the BAFTA award for Best Children's & Family Film. Congratulated by industry celebs like Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut, the movie is celebrated for its cultural richness. Produced by Excel Entertainment, it previously premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lakshmipriya Devi has garnered the prestigious BAFTA award for her directorial debut, 'Boong', winning in the Best Children's & Family Film category. The film, which narrates a compelling coming-of-age story set in Manipur, has caught the attention of the industry as well as the world.

Esteemed figures such as Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, and Shekhar Kapur were quick to applaud Devi's accomplishments, expressing their praise through social media platforms. 'Boong' competed against notable films like 'Arco', 'Lilo & Stitch', and 'Zootropolis 2'.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film had its initial debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. The celebration of Indian culture in 'Boong' is a triumph not only for the filmmakers but also for Indian cinema on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

