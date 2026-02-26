National Hindu Conference Sets Agenda for South Africa's Progressive Future

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad South Africa is set to host an influential conference in Pretoria, aiming to tackle pressing issues in the nation. The event, scheduled for Saturday, will unite spiritual leaders, academics, and community figures to address economic, social, and ethical challenges under the theme 'The National Reset – A Vision for a Progressive South Africa'.

The conference follows the success of a similar event in 2024 and aspires to shift from mere dialogue to actionable solutions, emphasizing community development and national contributions. Secretary-General Pravesh Hurdeen highlights the urgency for a 'National Reset', leveraging Sanatana Dharma principles to craft modern solutions.

The program will feature plenary sessions and workshops on cultural identity and ethical leadership. Alongside philosophical discussions, practical issues like public representation and community health will be addressed. The event aims to foster unity among Hindu bodies for a coordinated national development strategy.