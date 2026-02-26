BBC Faces Backlash Over Racial Slur at BAFTAs

The BBC is under fire for not editing out a racial slur during its broadcast of Britain's top movie awards. The incident occurred at the BAFTA Awards when John Davidson, a guest with Tourette syndrome, shouted the slur while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.

The programme aired with the offensive content still included, remaining on both the broadcast and the BBC's streaming platform until the following morning. Davidson later expressed regret, explaining that his condition causes involuntary tics that were unintended.

The BBC has called the oversight a "serious mistake" and begun a fast-tracked investigation headed by the Executive Complaints Unit. British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy praised the swift action, stating that such language is unacceptable and stressing the need for preventive measures. Meanwhile, BAFTA has apologized to the actors involved and accepted full responsibility for the occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)