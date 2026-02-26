Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump Push for Trilateral Talks to End Europe’s Largest Conflict

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced that he and U.S. President Trump agreed to push for a trilateral meeting with Russia in March to discuss war settlement. These talks aim to elevate discussions to the leaders' level. The U.S. is actively involved, contributing air defense systems for Ukraine.

Updated: 26-02-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:16 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Wednesday significant developments concerning the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. He stated that he and U.S. President Donald Trump have consented to expedite a trilateral meeting aimed at war settlement talks, expected to happen early next month.

President Zelenskiy explained that the involvement of top U.S. negotiators, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, highlights a concerted effort to facilitate this high-level dialogue. President Trump has shown his support for advancing these talks to a leadership level to address complex issues. Participants aim to discuss both peace efforts and economic reconstruction for Ukraine.

The significance of these upcoming discussions is underscored by the United States' active role in peace negotiations. Besides, the ongoing discussions in Geneva seek resolution on territory and prisoner exchanges. Ukrainian officials stress the need for a ceasefire and peace deal to unlock substantial reconstruction funds.

