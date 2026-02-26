Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Woes: Shanaka Speaks Out

Sri Lankan cricket skipper Dasun Shanaka has attributed the national team's lackluster performance in the T20 World Cup to an unfavorable 'negative environment' surrounding the players. Speaking after their exit in the Super Eight stage, Shanaka suggested that external criticism was a significant distraction for the squad.

The captain, expressing regret for their showing, particularly pointed out the detrimental effect of public criticism on team morale and player mental health. The team succumbed to New Zealand after a string of injuries and performance issues, and calls have been made for government intervention to shield players from harsh judgments.

Shanaka also remarked on the physical fitness challenges faced by his team, a factor he deemed critical for international competition. Despite uncertainty about his future as captain, he emphasized the need for long-term planning for Sri Lanka's cricket team ahead of future tournaments.

