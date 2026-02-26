Left Menu

US-Iran Nuclear Tensions: Trust Issues, Public Concerns and Diplomatic Moves

Amid escalating US-Iran tensions, an AP-NORC poll highlights significant American skepticism over President Trump's judgment on foreign conflicts. While half see Iran's nuclear program as a threat, trust in Trump remains low. Amid ongoing Geneva diplomatic talks, both nations prepare for potential conflict if negotiations fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:24 IST
US-Iran Nuclear Tensions: Trust Issues, Public Concerns and Diplomatic Moves
  • Country:
  • United States

As US and Iran engage in critical nuclear talks in Geneva, fresh polling data underscores American concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and skepticism towards President Trump's foreign policy judgment.

The latest AP-NORC poll reveals that nearly half of US adults perceive Iran's nuclear activities as a direct threat, mirroring tensions before the recent June conflict. Despite this worry, confidence in Trump's ability to manage foreign relations and military intervention remains low.

Both countries continue dialogue amidst growing tensions, but they signal readiness for conflict if talks breakdown. Meanwhile, Republicans express varied trust levels in Trump's decisions, with younger members showing more hesitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
2
Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

 India
3
Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026