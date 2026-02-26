US-Iran Nuclear Tensions: Trust Issues, Public Concerns and Diplomatic Moves
Amid escalating US-Iran tensions, an AP-NORC poll highlights significant American skepticism over President Trump's judgment on foreign conflicts. While half see Iran's nuclear program as a threat, trust in Trump remains low. Amid ongoing Geneva diplomatic talks, both nations prepare for potential conflict if negotiations fail.
- Country:
- United States
As US and Iran engage in critical nuclear talks in Geneva, fresh polling data underscores American concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and skepticism towards President Trump's foreign policy judgment.
The latest AP-NORC poll reveals that nearly half of US adults perceive Iran's nuclear activities as a direct threat, mirroring tensions before the recent June conflict. Despite this worry, confidence in Trump's ability to manage foreign relations and military intervention remains low.
Both countries continue dialogue amidst growing tensions, but they signal readiness for conflict if talks breakdown. Meanwhile, Republicans express varied trust levels in Trump's decisions, with younger members showing more hesitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Geneva: U.S. and Iran's Nuclear Negotiations
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Renewed U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks in Geneva
Tensions Rise: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set in Geneva Amid Missile Threats
Australia Urges Diplomats' Families to Leave Middle East Amid Rising Tensions
Escalating Tensions Prompt Diplomatic Withdrawals in the Middle East