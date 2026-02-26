US-Iran Nuclear Tensions: Trust Issues, Public Concerns and Diplomatic Moves

As US and Iran engage in critical nuclear talks in Geneva, fresh polling data underscores American concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and skepticism towards President Trump's foreign policy judgment.

The latest AP-NORC poll reveals that nearly half of US adults perceive Iran's nuclear activities as a direct threat, mirroring tensions before the recent June conflict. Despite this worry, confidence in Trump's ability to manage foreign relations and military intervention remains low.

Both countries continue dialogue amidst growing tensions, but they signal readiness for conflict if talks breakdown. Meanwhile, Republicans express varied trust levels in Trump's decisions, with younger members showing more hesitation.

