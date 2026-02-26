ISAMRA's Bold Moves: Empowering Indian Performers in the Age of AI

The Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) convened its 68th Board Meeting, with Chairman Anup Jalota and Founder Sanjay Tandon at the helm. The session underscored strong unity among renowned board members including Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal, focusing on critical issues surrounding performers' rights.

Emerging topics included the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the music ecosystem, strategies for international expansion, and institutional growth. The board prioritized a streamlined One-Window Licensing Regime to benefit artists and the industry alike, while fortifying royalties for singers and musicians.

ISAMRA aims to ensure fair compensation for artists in the digital era. The leadership affirmed their commitment to a robust, transparent, and future-oriented ecosystem, poised to protect the rights of performers both domestically and on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)