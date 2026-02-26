Left Menu

Sandmark, a media platform focused on digital asset journalism, has announced the recruitment of three seasoned journalists to strengthen its newsroom. Under the guidance of Editor-in-Chief Giles Broom, Sandmark aims to address gaps in crypto journalism by delivering insightful and credible market analyses.

Trailblazing Coverage: Sandmark Redefines Digital Asset Journalism
  Switzerland

In a formidable move to set new standards in digital asset journalism, Sandmark has introduced three high-profile journalists to its expanding team. The organization, led by Editor-in-Chief Giles Broom, is committed to delivering serious market journalism and aims to provide investors with insightful analyses.

Stuart Clelland, Ana Paula Pereira, and Parikshit Mishra are the latest additions, each bringing rich experience from top news outlets like Bloomberg, Cointelegraph, and Reuters. Their recruitment underscores Sandmark's dedication to scrutinize crypto markets comprehensively and meet growing industry interest.

At a London event, Broom discussed the lack of nuanced crypto journalism in mainstream media, emphasizing the need for quality information. Sandmark's expansion showcases its resolve to improve crypto market coverage on a global scale. Interested applicants can explore positions on Sandmark's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

