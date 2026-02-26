Left Menu

Urgent Call to Boost Nature-Based Solutions Funding at World Summit

Dechen Tsering of UNEP called for increased funding for nature-based solutions at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026. Highlighting a stark financial imbalance, she noted that while substantial funds back nature-negative activities, investments in nature-positive initiatives remain low, stressing a significant scale-up is needed to achieve global targets.

Updated: 26-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:34 IST
Urgent Call to Boost Nature-Based Solutions Funding at World Summit
Dechen Tsering, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) (Photo/Youtube/TERI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

At the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026, Dechen Tsering, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), issued a stark warning about global investment patterns heavily leaning towards environmental destruction. She urged a significant increase in funding for nature-based solutions during a session themed "Transforming through and for Nature." Tsering highlighted the importance of aligning investments with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, emphasizing the need to restore a billion hectares of degraded land.

Discussing the benefits of reforesting and land restoration, Tsering pointed out that these nature-based solutions are essential for resilience, food security, public health, and job creation. She also underscored their importance in urban settings to reconnect communities with nature. However, she revealed a concerning disparity in global financing, with her latest report showing a mere fraction of investment directed towards nature-positive initiatives compared to nature-negative ones.

Citing the "State of Finance for Nature" report, Tsering highlighted the disproportionate financial flows, noting that USD 7.3 trillion was invested in nature-negative activities in 2023, contrasted with just USD 220 billion for nature-positive projects, primarily funded by the public sector. She identified Norway as a leader in substantial investments in nature-based solutions and mentioned Indonesia's efforts to protect its tropical forests. She concluded that meeting restoration and climate goals requires a 2.5-fold increase in investment and called for systemic financial reforms to incentivize private sector participation in nature-positive efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

