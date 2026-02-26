Renewed Partnerships: Modi and Carney's Diplomatic Engagement
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Mark Carney of Canada are set to meet next week. The visit aims to bolster a forward-looking partnership between the countries, focusing on trade, energy, and technology. This engagement follows strained relations, driven by past diplomatic rows and leadership changes.
- Country:
- India
Next week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian counterpart Mark Carney will engage in talks aimed at rejuvenating and advancing a forward-looking partnership between their nations. Carney's four-day visit marks his first trip to India as prime minister and seeks to repair strained bilateral ties that followed a diplomatic dispute in 2023 over the killing of a Khalistani separatist.
Trade, energy, and technology will form the crux of discussions between the leaders. Carney's initial stop is Mumbai for business engagements before heading to New Delhi for comprehensive talks with Modi. They will review the progress of the India-Canada strategic partnership, addressing trade, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.
The visit comes as both nations aim to normalize relations marred by previous tensions, notably the accusation by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2023. Since Liberal Party leader Carney's election in April, efforts to reset relations have been underway. The upcoming talks are pivotal as both sides have reinstated high commissioners and are keen on reaffirming mutual respect and shared visions.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Canada
- Narendra Modi
- Mark Carney
- diplomatic talks
- trade
- energy
- technology
- partnership
- relations
ALSO READ
India and Israel will work in the fields of civil nuclear energy and space: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
Russia's Relentless Assault: Ukraine's Energy and Railways Under Siege
India and Israel Forge Ahead with Ambitious Free Trade Agreement Talks
India and Israel to Finalize Landmark Trade Accord
India and Israel will soon give final shape to a mutually beneficial free trade agreement: PM Modi.