Renewed Partnerships: Modi and Carney's Diplomatic Engagement

Next week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian counterpart Mark Carney will engage in talks aimed at rejuvenating and advancing a forward-looking partnership between their nations. Carney's four-day visit marks his first trip to India as prime minister and seeks to repair strained bilateral ties that followed a diplomatic dispute in 2023 over the killing of a Khalistani separatist.

Trade, energy, and technology will form the crux of discussions between the leaders. Carney's initial stop is Mumbai for business engagements before heading to New Delhi for comprehensive talks with Modi. They will review the progress of the India-Canada strategic partnership, addressing trade, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

The visit comes as both nations aim to normalize relations marred by previous tensions, notably the accusation by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2023. Since Liberal Party leader Carney's election in April, efforts to reset relations have been underway. The upcoming talks are pivotal as both sides have reinstated high commissioners and are keen on reaffirming mutual respect and shared visions.