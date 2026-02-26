Left Menu

Sikkim Honors Freedom Fighter by Renaming Airport

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that Pakyong Airport will be renamed after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel. The airport renaming honors Pokhrel's contribution to India's freedom movements. This was declared during the 31st Foundation Day of a tribal organization, highlighting Sikkim's efforts to celebrate its cultural heritage.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced that the Pakyong Airport, the only airport in the Himalayan state, will now bear the name of freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel. Pokhrel, known as 'Gandhi Pokhrel', was a pivotal figure in the Non-Cooperation, Civil Disobedience, and Quit India Movements alongside Mahatma Gandhi.

The announcement was made during the 31st Foundation Day celebration of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh, a tribal organization. The renaming serves to honor Pokhrel, a member of the Khas, Chettri, Bahun community, for his contributions to India's independence efforts.

The event also saw discussions on Sikkim's journey of unity and cultural preservation. Meanwhile, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista highlighted the ongoing efforts toward securing Scheduled Tribe recognition for communities in Sikkim and West Bengal, with both states anticipating an announcement from the Centre.

