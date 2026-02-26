Nepal's Historic Electoral Journey and Environmental Collaboration with India

Nepal's Minister for Forests and Environment, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, expressed optimism about the country's electoral process during the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026. He noted the active participation of political parties and the public, ensuring a smooth and timely election.

Chaulagain acknowledged the support from friendly nations, including India, in aiding Nepal's democratic transition. The minister highlighted the crucial role of multilateral cooperation in tackling environmental challenges, particularly in mountain ecosystems, which feature prominently in Nepal's climate action plans.

Recently, Nepal and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation in forestry, wildlife conservation, and climate change. This agreement marks a historic step forward in sharing technology and strategies to protect biodiversity and foster research collaboration.