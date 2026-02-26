Left Menu

Harmony Across Borders: St Antony's Festival at Katchatheevu

The annual St Antony's Church festival near India and Sri Lanka promotes religious harmony, drawing 8,000 devotees. Starting with a flag ceremony, it features joint services by Jaffna and Colombo Bishops. A fishing ban ensures safety, with tightened security facilitating the movement of 4,000 Indian pilgrims.

Updated: 26-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:22 IST
Harmony Across Borders: St Antony's Festival at Katchatheevu
St Antony's Church in Katchatheevu will host its annual two-day festival beginning February 27, marking a significant event of religious harmony between India and Sri Lanka.

Around 8,000 devotees are expected, with the festival featuring a traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, a night car procession, and joint liturgies by Bishops from Jaffna and Colombo.

The Tamil Nadu government has enacted a five-day fishing ban starting February 24 to ensure safety. Security checks are intensified at Rameswaram's jetty, with Indian pilgrims allowed under a 1974 agreement sans passport or visa.

