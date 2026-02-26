Left Menu

Star-Studded Union: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Tie the Knot in Udaipur

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna married in a private ceremony near Udaipur, sharing their joy with fans through social media. The couple, known for their roles in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', celebrated with family and friends over three days amidst tight security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:54 IST
Star-Studded Union: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Tie the Knot in Udaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated their marriage on Thursday in an intimate ceremony on Udaipur's outskirts, attended by close family and friends. Sharing glimpses of their special day, the couple turned to social media, showcasing Mandanna in a traditional red sari and Deverakonda in an off-white dhoti.

Mandanna's heartfelt post emphasized her gratitude toward Deverakonda, acknowledging him as her biggest supporter and source of love. Deverakonda poetically expressed his longing for Mandanna, now his wife, as they embarked on this new chapter together.

Their marriage followed a three-day celebration with strict security at the luxurious venue, encapsulating the couple's joyous union. The actors, famous for movies like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', have enchanted fans with their cinematic chemistry and now share a new journey ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

 Global
2
India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

 Israel
3
Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

 India
4
Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026