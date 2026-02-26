Star-Studded Union: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Tie the Knot in Udaipur

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated their marriage on Thursday in an intimate ceremony on Udaipur's outskirts, attended by close family and friends. Sharing glimpses of their special day, the couple turned to social media, showcasing Mandanna in a traditional red sari and Deverakonda in an off-white dhoti.

Mandanna's heartfelt post emphasized her gratitude toward Deverakonda, acknowledging him as her biggest supporter and source of love. Deverakonda poetically expressed his longing for Mandanna, now his wife, as they embarked on this new chapter together.

Their marriage followed a three-day celebration with strict security at the luxurious venue, encapsulating the couple's joyous union. The actors, famous for movies like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', have enchanted fans with their cinematic chemistry and now share a new journey ahead.

