UP Partners with German Firm for Rs 200 Crore Rail Bolster

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has signed an MoU with Germany's RAILONE GmbH to invest Rs 200 crore in modernizing rail infrastructure. The partnership aims to provide the state with advanced technology and expertise, strengthening connectivity and boosting industrial advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:07 IST
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has inked an agreement with the German railway infrastructure firm, RAILONE GmbH, for a significant investment of Rs 200 crore. The deal, formalized during Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Germany, is set to enhance the rail infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh with cutting-edge technology.

This initiative is a stride towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of modernizing the state's infrastructure. During the German visit, discussions with company officials allowed the Uttar Pradesh delegation to explore advanced railway technologies and global best practices in manufacturing concrete sleepers.

The collaboration is expected to bring high-quality standards and international expertise to Uttar Pradesh, ultimately reinforcing the state's connectivity, transport network, and industrial development. Maurya emphasized that the state is ready to embrace global investment and technological collaboration.

