Assam's Assembly Poll Dynamics: Seat-sharing in Focus

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has set March 10 as the new deadline to finalize the seat-sharing agreement within the ruling NDA for the assembly polls. Despite earlier declarations, discussions with allies like BPF and AGP are ongoing. Sarma attributes delays partly to the Rajya Sabha elections.

Guwahati | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:06 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced March 10 as the new deadline for completing the seat-sharing agreement within the ruling NDA, despite earlier claims that it was a "done deal."

Sarma explained that discussions with allies such as the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are still underway, with talks expected to wrap up by March 9-10. The Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) agreement is already finalized.

The chief minister attributed the delay to the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections, which are causing NDA partners to proceed cautiously. The coalition includes BJP, AGP, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and BPF, all represented in the assembly. The Janashakti Party and RHJSS, though coalition members, lack MLAs.

