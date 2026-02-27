Escalation on the Durand Line: Afghan-Pakistan Tensions Flare
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have intensified, with Afghan forces capturing Pakistani army posts in retaliation for alleged airstrikes. The conflict centers along the Durand Line. Despite a previous ceasefire, border skirmishes and peace talk failures highlight deep-rooted animosities between the neighbors.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated sharply as Afghan forces captured several Pakistani military posts. This act of retaliation comes after Pakistan's alleged airstrikes on Afghan border regions earlier in the week.
An Afghan military statement described 'heavy clashes' as operations targeted Pakistani installations near the Durand Line. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reports that offensive actions captured at least five posts in a show of force against 'repeated rebellions' by Pakistani troops.
Cross-border violence has surged over months, intensified following October's deadly clashes. The conflict's volatility continues despite a Qatari-brokered ceasefire and attempts at peace negotiations, with both sides having engaged in military responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Afghan Response to Pakistani Airstrikes
Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Afghan Airstrikes
Afghan authorities say they are carrying out strikes against Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes days ago, reports AP.
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and Ceasefire Violations in Gaza
UNICEF Alarmed After Airstrikes Kill Children in Myanmar