Left Menu

Trump's Economic Mirages: Booming or Bust?

Despite President Trump's claims of a booming economy and defeated inflation, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that a significant majority of Americans, including many Republicans, disagree. As cost-of-living concerns grow, voters remain skeptical of Trump's economic policies ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:40 IST
Trump's Economic Mirages: Booming or Bust?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite President Donald Trump's confident assertions of a 'booming' economy and conquered inflation, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll paints a very different picture. The survey found that 68% of Americans disagree with Trump's economic claims, highlighting a significant disconnect between the president's narrative and public perception.

In particular, Republicans remain divided, with 56% agreeing with Trump's view, while 43% disagree. This division presents a potential challenge for Trump's party as the midterm elections approach, where the economy and cost-of-living issues are expected to be key voter concerns.

Cost of living remains the predominant issue for many Americans, such as Marcus Tripp from Tennessee, who believes economic growth should take precedence over immigration policies. With the midterms looming, both parties will need to address these concerns as they begin selecting candidates for the upcoming elections.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026