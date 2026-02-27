Trump's Economic Mirages: Booming or Bust?

Despite President Donald Trump's confident assertions of a 'booming' economy and conquered inflation, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll paints a very different picture. The survey found that 68% of Americans disagree with Trump's economic claims, highlighting a significant disconnect between the president's narrative and public perception.

In particular, Republicans remain divided, with 56% agreeing with Trump's view, while 43% disagree. This division presents a potential challenge for Trump's party as the midterm elections approach, where the economy and cost-of-living issues are expected to be key voter concerns.

Cost of living remains the predominant issue for many Americans, such as Marcus Tripp from Tennessee, who believes economic growth should take precedence over immigration policies. With the midterms looming, both parties will need to address these concerns as they begin selecting candidates for the upcoming elections.