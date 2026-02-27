I earned only honesty and reputation in my life; Modi, Shah wanted to dent that: Kejriwal after relief in liquor policy case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
I earned only honesty and reputation in my life; Modi, Shah wanted to dent that: Kejriwal after relief in liquor policy case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Modi
- Shah
- liquor policy
- Delhi CM
- honesty
- reputation
- political accusations
- legal case
- victory
ALSO READ
Historic verdict given by court today. I thank everyone who supported us: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at press conference.
Court order proves Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party are 'Kattar Imaandar' (dead honest): Ex-Delhi CM after relief in liquor policy case.
Kejriwal Celebrates Court's Verdict as 'Victory of Honesty'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Advocates Organ Donation at Film Festival
Delhi CM Vows Zero Tolerance for Racial Abuse in Malviya Nagar