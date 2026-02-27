Left Menu

Unveiling 'Chheledhora': A Thrilling Indo-American Drama

Swastika Mukherjee stars in 'Chheledhora', an Indo-American film blending family drama, thrill, and dark humor. Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, it follows Brishti, a flawed mother on a journey of self-discovery after her daughter's abduction. Set in Arunachal Pradesh, it highlights universal themes of motherhood and forgiveness.

Updated: 27-02-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Swastika Mukherjee takes the lead in 'Chheledhora', an Indo-American film that intertwines emotional family drama with thriller elements. The film, directed by Shieladitya Moulik, follows the story of Brishti, a flawed mother whose daughter is abducted, leading her on a life-changing journey.

Set to begin filming on March 1, 'Chheledhora' will capture the scenic beauty of Itanagar and Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. The film, which is set to join the international festival circuit, promises to break language barriers while celebrating the universal language of cinema.

The production involves an extensive Indo-American collaboration, showcasing regional talent and global storytelling. Moulik emphasizes the film's focus on healing and self-discovery, presenting a narrative of flawed but loving parents and the moral compass that children often provide.

