Legacy of a People's Priest: Remembering M V Soundararajan

M V Soundararajan, the chief priest of the Lord Balaji temple at Chilkur and a former administrator at Osmania University, passed away at age 90. Known for his dedication to temple autonomy and fighting caste discrimination, his contributions to Hindu religious institutions are widely recognized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:48 IST
M V Soundararajan, renowned for his roles as the chief priest at the Lord Balaji temple in Chilkur and as an exemplary administrator at Osmania University, has died at 90 due to age-related issues. Described as a 'people's priest,' Soundararajan's legacy extends through contributions to religious autonomy and fighting caste discrimination.

Soundararajan's career was marked by significant involvement in Hindu religious institutions, serving as the president of Telangana Archaka Samakhya and vice president for Andhra Pradesh. He was instrumental in the Temple Protection Movement, advocating for temple traditions and the rights of priests.

Leading political figures, including Telangana's Chief Minister and the Union Minister, have expressed their condolences, highlighting Soundararajan's impact on spiritual awareness and social values. His defiance against government control of temples in 2008 solidified his reputation among devotees, ensuring their primacy in religious practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

