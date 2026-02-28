RANGVERSE 2026: Mumbai's Largest Holi Festival
RANGVERSE 2026, curated by A Marc Media & Entertainment and Offline Guys Entertainment, promises a spectacular Holi celebration in Mumbai. Featuring top Bollywood celebrities, DJs, and live performances, this event offers an exciting mix of music, colors, and entertainment. With tickets already selling fast, it's set to be a must-attend festival.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai is gearing up for RANGVERSE 2026, a high-energy Holi festival, organized by A Marc Media & Entertainment and Offline Guys Entertainment in partnership with Radio Mirchi.
Dubbed as Mumbai's biggest Holi celebration, it will feature Bollywood celebrities such as Mona Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Randeep Hooda, alongside top music artists and DJs.
Held at Country Club, Andheri, the event promises vibrant experiences with dynamic performances and premium offerings, setting a new standard for Holi celebrations in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)