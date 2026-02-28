RANGVERSE 2026: Mumbai's Largest Holi Festival

Mumbai is gearing up for RANGVERSE 2026, a high-energy Holi festival, organized by A Marc Media & Entertainment and Offline Guys Entertainment in partnership with Radio Mirchi.

Dubbed as Mumbai's biggest Holi celebration, it will feature Bollywood celebrities such as Mona Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Randeep Hooda, alongside top music artists and DJs.

Held at Country Club, Andheri, the event promises vibrant experiences with dynamic performances and premium offerings, setting a new standard for Holi celebrations in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)