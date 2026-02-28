Left Menu

Chargesheet Filed in High-Profile Religious Conversion Case at KGMU

A chargesheet has been filed against Dr. Ramizuddin Naik, his parents, and others for alleged sexual exploitation and forced religious conversion of a female doctor. The case highlights a serious legal and social issue, involving the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A detailed chargesheet has been submitted against former KGMU resident Dr. Ramizuddin Naik and three others. They allegedly engaged in sexual exploitation and coerced religious conversion of a female doctor, according to police on Saturday.

The chargesheet, spanning 250 pages, was presented in court, naming Dr. Naik, his parents Salimuddin and Khadija, and witness Shariq Khan. Deputy Commissioner Vishwajeet Shrivastava confirmed the charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and forced conversion under national and state laws.

Significantly, the inquiry is ongoing concerning Syed Zahid Hasan, a cleric from Pilibhit. Additional charges may follow pending further evidence. Arrests were made earlier this year, with extensive witness statements and forensic data included in the case file.

