In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes against Iran over the weekend. Dubbed 'Operation Epic Fury,' these attacks primarily targeted top Iranian officials, a response they claim will mitigate threats and enable Iranians to reclaim governance from their current rulers.

The operation comes amidst renewed fears of conflict involving nearby oil-rich Gulf Arab nations. Iranian missile responses have already been reported, and global tensions continue to surge. U.S. officials have emphasized the objective of neutralizing threats, while Iran warns it is poised for a significant retaliation.

As the conflict unfolds, global repercussions include widespread flight cancellations and economic strain, while diplomatic efforts remain stalled. The strikes are the latest in ongoing attempts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, with both Israel and the U.S. stressing preemptive action as essential to regional security.