J&K's Triumph: Auqib Nabi Shines in Historic Ranji Trophy Victory

In an extraordinary turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir made history by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title, thanks in large part to the exceptional bowling of pacer Auqib Nabi. Nabi's formidable figure of 60 wickets throughout the season, crowned by his 5-wicket haul in the decisive final, was instrumental in securing J&K's first-innings lead victory over Karnataka.

The final clash, which concluded in a draw after five intense days, saw Karnataka falter under pressure, failing to capitalize on winning the toss. Captain Devdutt Padikkal acknowledged the shortcomings of his team, while offering full credit to J&K for their persistent and commendable performance throughout the series.

Padikkal commended Nabi's relentless efforts, noting the challenges of countering such in-form bowling. He expressed pride in his young team's journey to the final and conveyed hope that this experience will motivate them for future success. Despite the loss, the Karnataka squad remains optimistic about their prospects in entering next year's competition with renewed vigor.