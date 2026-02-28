Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on BAFTA Interview Buzz

In the days following her appearance at the BAFTA awards, Alia Bhatt found herself at the center of an unforeseen online debate. The actress, known for her role in 'Raazi,' presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. However, it was her brief interview post-ceremony that ignited discussion.

A now-viral clip showed Bhatt momentarily hesitating before citing 'Gone Girl' as a movie with the biggest plot twist. This hesitation fueled online reactions ranging from praise for her candidness to critiques of her expression and composure.

Addressing the frenzy in a conversation with fashion commentator Diet Sabya, Bhatt expressed confusion over the situation's scale, attributing her pause to recalling details of the 10-year-old film. She humorously weighed in on perceptions of her coolness, concluding she's more 'uncool,' as her sister often says. Meanwhile, Bhatt is gearing up for her role in 'Alpha,' a spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail.

(With inputs from agencies.)