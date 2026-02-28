Trump Announces Major Combat Operations in Iran

In a dramatic video released on Truth Social, former US President Donald Trump announced the commencement of major combat operations in Iran. He justified this move by pointing to Iran's continued nuclear ambitions and its backing of terrorist activities worldwide.

Trump appealed directly to the Iranian people, encouraging them to take control of their government, asserting that this was an opportunity for liberation. He assured that American military force was on their side, ready to help prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Highlighting past Iranian aggression against American forces, Trump confirmed the US's commitment to neutralizing threats to its national security. He emphasized that the US military would target Iranian military capabilities to prevent further destabilization in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)