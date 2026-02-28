In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, the United States and Israel have launched a coordinated assault on Iran, codenamed 'Operation Epic Fury'. The offensive aims to neutralize perceived security threats and offers Iranians a chance to challenge their leaders, according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The attack comes amidst strained negotiations over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Iran responded by firing missiles at Israel, heightening fears of a prolonged conflict. U.S. officials, speaking anonymously, have indicated the multi-day campaign could significantly impact regional stability.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the military actions create an opportunity for Iranians to break free from 'tyranny'. Meanwhile, Iran has vowed revenge, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the nuclear dispute with Western powers continue to falter.