Epic Fury: US-Israel Strikes Against Iran Heighten Middle East Tensions

The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran dubbed 'Operation Epic Fury', intensifying conflict in the Middle East. President Trump framed the offensive as a move to eliminate threats, urging Iranians to overthrow their government. Iran vowed to retaliate while tensions over nuclear discussions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:33 IST
In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, the United States and Israel have launched a coordinated assault on Iran, codenamed 'Operation Epic Fury'. The offensive aims to neutralize perceived security threats and offers Iranians a chance to challenge their leaders, according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The attack comes amidst strained negotiations over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Iran responded by firing missiles at Israel, heightening fears of a prolonged conflict. U.S. officials, speaking anonymously, have indicated the multi-day campaign could significantly impact regional stability.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the military actions create an opportunity for Iranians to break free from 'tyranny'. Meanwhile, Iran has vowed revenge, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the nuclear dispute with Western powers continue to falter.

