Air France Halts Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
Air France has canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for February 28 due to security concerns relating to the Middle East situation. The airline will provide updates on future flights to these destinations as new information becomes available, according to the company's statement.
- Country:
- France
Air France has announced the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, and Beirut, Lebanon, citing security issues linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The cancellation affects flights scheduled for February 28, with the airline stating its priority is passenger safety.
The decision comes amidst heightened instability in the region, prompting Air France to reassess its travel itinerary to ensure safety and compliance with international advisories.
Passengers awaiting information on rescheduled flights are expected to receive further communication from the airline as it monitors the evolving situation and considers future flight operations to these locations.
ALSO READ
Middle East Conflict Escalates: US-Israel Strike on Iran
Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions
Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operation
Escalating Tensions: US-Israel Alliances Clash with Iran's Resistance
Iberia Express Halts Tel Aviv Flight Amid Tensions