Air France Halts Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Air France has announced the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, and Beirut, Lebanon, citing security issues linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The cancellation affects flights scheduled for February 28, with the airline stating its priority is passenger safety.

The decision comes amidst heightened instability in the region, prompting Air France to reassess its travel itinerary to ensure safety and compliance with international advisories.

Passengers awaiting information on rescheduled flights are expected to receive further communication from the airline as it monitors the evolving situation and considers future flight operations to these locations.